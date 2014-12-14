Preview: Rutgers vs. Manhattan

Some are projecting guard Myles Mack to be a second-round pick in the NBA Draft, but in the meantime the 5-10 senior continues to do it all for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights prepare to meet Manhattan on Sunday in the MSG Holiday Festival at Madison Square Garden in New York. “(Mack) does so many things for us,” Scarlet Knights coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “He keeps us organized, he scores when we need him, he makes free throws, he plays his butt off.” Mack recorded 20 points and seven rebounds in a much-needed 60-56 victory over New Hampshire on Tuesday, which eliminated the bad taste of an 81-54 loss to in-state rival Seton Hall on Dec. 6.

Rutgers has alternated losses and wins in its last six games, and needs more big contributions out of Mack as it averages 57.4 points - among the worst offenses in the nation. A big challenge facing the Scarlet Knights will be the Jaspers’ pressure defense, which helps force 18.3 turnovers per game. Manhattan, which is coming off a 60-38 victory over Marist on Dec. 7, fell at Florida State 81-66 on Nov. 15 in its only previous contest against a team from a major conference this season.

TV: Noon ET, no TV

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-4): The Scarlet Knights’ perimeter depth will be bolstered by the expected return of sophomore guard Bishop Daniels, who has missed the last four games because of a sprained ankle. Kadeem Jack, a 6-9 junior, is the only other player scoring in double figures (11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds per game), while 6-7 sophomore Junior Etou leads the team in rebounding at seven per game. Mack entered Saturday ninth in the nation in steals at 2.9 per contest.

ABOUT MANHATTAN (2-5): Senior Emmy Andujar (11.3 points, team-best 8.1 rebounds per game) fell two assists short of the first triple-double in program history after recording 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists against Marist. Shane Richards, a 6-5 junior forward, averages a team-leading 13.1 points while 6-10 junior Ashton Pankey (11 points, 5.6 rebounds) is the third player scoring in double figures. The Jaspers held Marist to 19.5 shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers has a rebounding margin of minus-2.9 while Manhattan is minus-5.6.

2. The Scarlet Knights are 0-4 when scoring fewer than 60 points this season.

3. Manhattan is 3-13 against the Big Ten, losing to Wisconsin 50-35 in 2010 in its last encounter. The Jaspers’ last win over a Big Ten school came in the 1972 ECAC Holiday Festival at MSG - an 84-79 victory over Michigan.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 57, Manhattan 56