Rutgers 63, Manhattan 55: Kadeem Jack registered a season-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Scarlet Knights turned back the Jaspers in the MSG Holiday Festival in New York.

Junior Etou added 16 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers (6-4), which won the battle on the boards 35-23. Myles Mack, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 14.8 points, was held to two while only attempting four shots from the field.

Emmy Andujar recorded 21 points and nine rebounds for Manhattan (2-6), which was 1-of-14 from 3-point range. Ashton Pankey scored 10 points and Jermaine Lawrence added eight for the Jaspers, who benefited from 21 Rutgers turnovers after entering the game forcing 18.3 per contest.

Rutgers took the lead for good a little more than seven minutes into the game en route to a 35-25 lead at the break. Manhattan went more than 3 1/2 minutes without a field goal as the Scarlet Knights went on an 8-3 run - with Jack providing four of his eight first-half points - to move in front 25-15.

Rutgers expanded its lead to 42-29 after Jack’s dunk with a little more than 16 minutes to play before the Jaspers responded with six straight points, and cut the deficit to 52-50 on Pankey’s bucket with 4:11 remaining. Etou followed with a three-point play and converted a pair of free throws with 2:16 left to make it 57-50, and after consecutive baskets by Andujar and Shane Richards cut it to 59-54 with 58 seconds left, Jack sealed it by going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rutgers improved to 6-0 when scoring 60 or more points this season. ... Manhattan fell to 3-14 against the Big Ten, with its last victory 84-79 over Michigan in the 1972 MSG Holiday Festival. ... Mack’s previous season low for field goal attempts was eight.