Manhattan 86, South Carolina 68: George Beamon scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and Michael Alvarado added 20 points and six assists as the visiting Jaspers cruised to their fifth straight win. Ashton Pankey tallied nine points and four blocks in a reserve role for Manhattan (8-2), which improved to 7-0 on the road. The Jaspers essentially won it at the foul line, going 34-of-39 compared with South Carolina’s 22-of-38 showing.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 17 points and Tyrone Johnson added 12 for South Carolina (2-4), which hasn’t won since Nov. 24. Michael Carrera chipped in 10 off the bench.

The Gamecocks led by six early on but the Jaspers used a pair of 8-0 runs to take control and took a 45-34 advantage into halftime. Manhattan’s lead was as large as 13 early in the second half before South Carolina reeled off a 9-1 run to get back within five.

Beamon took over down the stretch, scoring 10 straight points for Manhattan as the Jaspers stretched it back out to double digits. Beamon was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and knocked down all three free throws to make it 68-57 with 9:24 left, and South Carolina didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manhattan’s seven road wins against NCAA Division I opponents are the most in the nation. … South Carolina G Jaylen Shaw, who averaged 14.5 points over the previous two games, played sparingly and was held scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting. … Manhattan C Rhamel Brown blocked four shots and has recorded at least two blocks in every game this season.