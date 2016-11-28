Preview: Manhattan at West Virginia

West Virginia suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday against Temple in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game. The 81-77 loss to the Owls exposed one big weakness for coach Bob Huggins' 17th-ranked Mountaineers, who host Manhattan on Monday.

West Virginia, which used a 23-6 run to take a 67-64 lead with 7:20 to play, made just 9-of-15 free throws down the stretch to open the door for a late comeback by the Owls. The Mountaineers are shooting just 60.5 from the foul line this season, which ranks them 325th nationally going into Sunday's games. It's a flaw that Huggins is determined to fix. "We have consistently shot it very poorly from the free-throw line," Huggins told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. "Our thing is to make 100 a day. To make 100 a day you've got to be a pretty good free-throw shooter. Obviously, we have guys where we're going to absolutely stand at their side (while they shoot free throws) because they're not making them."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT MANHATTAN (2-3): The Jaspers, who also lost to Temple 88-67 on Nov. 20, come in off a 84-81 double-overtime win at Detroit Mercy on Saturday. Junior guard Zavier Turner, a transfer from Ball State, scored 32 points including a tip-in that put the Jaspers ahead for good and leads the team in scoring with a 19.4 average, including 11-of-25 from 3-point range. Junior forward Zane Waterman, one of three returning starters from a team that finished 13-18 a year ago, is second in scoring (11.4) and leads the team in rebounding (7.4) while highly-touted freshman guard Aaron Walker Jr. is also scoring in double figures (10.2).

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-1): Nathan Adrian, an athletic 6-9 senior forward who will be playing in his 109th game for the Mountaineers, leads a balanced attack averaging 13.2 points and a team best 7.8 rebounds. Forward Esa Ahmad, who averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a year ago in 34 starts last season as a freshman, is second in scoring (12.0) and rebounding (5.4) and had a team-high 19 points in the loss to Temple. Teyvon Myers (10.8) also is averaging in double figures while fellow senior guard Tarik Phillip (9.6) and junior guard Jevon Carter (9.6) aren't far behind.

TIP-INS

1. Carter already has 17 steals this season to rank fourth in the nation (3.4 per game).

2. West Virginia averages 12.8 steals per game which ranks second nationally to Oklahoma State (13.0).

3. The Mountaineers rank fourth in the nation in scoring margin (31.2).

PREDICTION: West Virginia 89, Manhattan 60