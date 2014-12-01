Preview: Marist at Boston College

Boston College had little luck in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off and struggled to hold onto the ball in back-to-back losses to finish off the tournament. The Eagles will try to snap the skid when they host Marist on Monday. Boston College shot 54.3 percent from the field but turned the ball over 21 times in a loss to West Virginia before struggling from the field and turning it over 17 times in a 65-53 loss to Dayton closing out the trip.

The Eagles have yet to score 70 points in a game and are going up against a Red Foxes squad holding opponents to an average of 61.3 points in their last three games. Marist has its own issues on offense and was held to an average of 49 points in the first two games of the Gulf Cost Showcase before earning a 68-64 win over Fresno State in the seventh-place game Wednesday. The Red Foxes have been without leading scorer Khallid Hart (left foot) for the last three games and he will miss the contest with Boston College as well.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MARIST (1-4): First-year coach Mike Maker picked up his first win with the triumph over Fresno State as Chavaughn Lewis exploded for 28 points and seven rebounds. Lewis (19.4 points) is picking up some of the slack left from Hart (24.5), who is expected to miss four weeks. Junior forward Phillip Lawrence is getting a turn in the spotlight as well and recorded a career high for the second straight game with 19 points in the win over the Bulldogs.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-3): Eagles junior guard Olivier Hanlan scored at least 17 points in each of the first five games but was limited to 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting in the loss to Dayton while going 0-of-9 from 3-point range. Hanlan is 6-of-27 from beyond the arc and Boston College is struggling to 19.8 percent from 3-point range as a team. Forward Aaron Brown, who connected at a 38-percent clip from deep last season, is 5-of-30 while Patrick Heckmann is 3-of-14.

TIP-INS

1. Lewis has knocked down three 3-pointers in each of the last two games.

2. The Red Foxes are averaging 14 turnovers while Boston College is giving it up an average of 17 times.

3. Eagles C Dennis Clifford, who totaled 33 minutes last season while dealing with knee problems, is averaging a team-high 5.8 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Boston College 68, Marist 62