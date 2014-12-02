(Updated: CORRECTS to 7-1 in graph 5)

Boston College 79, Marist 61: Aaron Brown led the way with 19 points as the Eagles pulled away from the Red Foxes to avoid a third straight loss.

Dimitri Batten knocked down three 3-pointers en route to a season-high 17 points for Boston College (3-3), which bounced back after losing the last two games of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Leading scorer Olivier Hanlan was held to a season-low nine points but handed out a career-high nine assists for the Eagles.

Chavaughn Lewis scored 28 points while Manny Thomas went 4-of-5 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points for Marist (1-5). Eric Troug went 5-of-5 from the field, totaling 12 points, but the Red Foxes turned the ball over 16 times in failing to follow up their first win.

Boston College took a 41-36 lead into the break and were clinging to a six-point edge after Thomas’ 3-pointer just over three minutes into the second half. Hanlan scored three straight points and Brown scored the final six of a 12-3 burst to stretch the advantage to 59-44.

Batten’s free throw made it 63-47 with just over eight minutes to play before a quick spurt brought Marist within 12 with seven minutes left. Hanlan responded with a jumper to begin a 7-1 surge and the Eagles were not threatened the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College entered the night shooting 19.8 percent from 3-point range and went 8-of-20 against the Red Foxes. … Lewis went 2-of-5 from 3-point range after hitting at least three from beyond the arc in each of the last two games. … The Eagles improved to 2-0 in true home games after going 1-3 in neutral site encounters.