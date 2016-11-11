Preview: Marist at Duke

Duke is the preseason favorite to cut down the nets the first week in April, but the Blue Devils will be far from full strength when they open the season Friday against Marist. A number of key players are expected to miss the opener for Duke, which still shouldn’t have any trouble taking care of the Red Foxes.

The top-ranked Blue Devils will be without highly touted freshman forwards Harry Giles and Marques Bolden, and three others — freshman forward Jayson Tatum and star guards Grayson Allen and Matt Jones — are nursing injuries that could keep them out. Even so, the Blue Devils should be able to cruise past Marist, a perennial bottom-feeder in the MAAC that won just seven games a year ago. Duke has won 125 consecutive nonconference home games dating to Feb. 26, 2000. The Blue Devils are 110-7 at home since the 2009-10 season and have gone undefeated at home in five of the past eight seasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT MARIST (2015-16: 7-23): The Red Foxes didn’t have much to get excited about a year ago, but they do return their top seven scorers from that team. Guards Khallid Hart (20.3 points) and Brian Parker (15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds) lead the way and give Marist an experienced backcourt. Freshman center Tobia Sjoberg, the MVP of the U-19 Swedish Final Four, could emerge as a third scoring option.

ABOUT DUKE (2015-16: 25-11): Even with the injuries, the Blue Devils can put an imposing lineup on the floor. Star forward Amile Jefferson is healthy after missing all but nine games a year ago, and big man Chase Jeter has the potential to blossom into an impactful post player. The big men should have plenty of room to work with a trio of excellent outside shooters in Allen, Jones and Luke Kennard.

TIP-INS

1. Duke averaged an ACC-best 9.1 3-pointers per game last season with Allen, Jones and Kennard accounting for 67.4 percent of them.

2. The Blue Devils have made a 3-pointer in 947 consecutive games, the fourth-longest active streak in the nation.

3. Marist had more turnovers (364) than assists (350) last season.

PREDICTION: Duke 97, Marist 69