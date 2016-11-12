Top-ranked Duke overwhelms Marist

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke put on a show even without some of the team's big-named newcomers in its season opener.

Five players scored in double figures, led by reserve freshman guard Frank Jackson's 18 points, and top-ranked Duke overwhelmed visiting Marist from the start in a 94-49 romp Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Guards Grayson Allen, who didn't score in the second half, and Luke Kennard each poured in 16 points as the Blue Devils opened the season with a victory for the 17th year in a row.

"What we can put out there can be a really good group," Allen said, noting some absences in the lineup. "Giving these guys reps right now, giving us all reps right now, and then when we incorporate the three guys on the bench into it, hopefully it'll be that much better."

There wasn't a member of the heralded freshman class in Duke's starting lineup, but that didn't matter because the deep Blue Devils had plenty of contributors.

"I think this prepares us for the long run," Jackson said of learning to play with different combinations as teammates recover from injuries.

Related Coverage Preview: Marist at Duke

Guard Matt Jones and forward Chase Jeter each added 11 points.

Guard Khallid Hart led the Red Foxes with 13 points despite shooting 4 of 14 from the field.

The Blue Devils surged to a 54-28 halftime advantage, with Allen pouring in 16 points (half of those on free throws) by the break.

Duke played without three highly touted freshmen, all sitting out with injuries. Forward Jayson Tatum, who suffered a preseason foot sprain, was potentially going to make his debut, but instead he joined center Harry Giles (knee) and forward Marques Bolden (lower leg injury) as spectators on the bench.

"We have to be careful not to try to get these guys back too soon," Duke coach Krzyzewski said. "We are going to shut these guys down for a while."

The Blue Devils seemed fine without the trio.

They took a 15-2 lead about four minutes into the game.

"We're becoming more of a team," Jackson said. "We're learning to play with each other, learning to move the ball. The guys on the bench are doing the right things, getting ready to come back. When we have them, it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Blue Devils forced the action right away, and in less than 11 minutes they already were 11 of 17 on free throws. They had six 3-pointers, including Jones' 3-for-3 marksmanship from long range, on the way to a 47-19 edge.

Marist went a six-minute stretch with one field goal and was 0-for-9 on first-half 3-pointers.

"We're seeing what we can do on the defensive end," Jones said. "For us to be that disruptive on defense, that's a good sign for us going forward."

Marist players wore rainbow socks, which coach Mike Maker said were a statement with regard to North Carolina's House Bill 2. Albany was originally scheduled to play Duke in this game, but backed out because of the law and a New York ban on public-school travel to North Carolina.

"Most of (the players) decided that it would be a good idea to show support in regards to that issue," Maker said. "I'm very proud of how they handled themselves in a difficult situation."

NOTES: This game was part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. ... It was the eighth time that Duke began a season with a No. 1 ranking. ... Marist is coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons, though the Red Foxes have their top seven scorers returning from a year ago. ... Marist hasn't won a season opener since the 2007-08 season. ... This is the ninth time in a 12-year period that Marist opened the season on the road. ... Duke is right back in action Saturday against Grand Canyon. ... Marist visits Rhode Island on Monday night as part of a schedule that calls for five November games away from home.