Preview: Marist vs. Maryland

The loss of point guard Seth Allen to a preseason injury has contributed to Maryland’s poor start, but his absence is likely to be less pronounced on Friday when the Terrapins travel to the Virgin Islands to face Marist in the first round of the Paradise Jam. In Allen’s absence, Maryland has dropped two close games as shooting guard Dez Wells has been forced to fill the void. The most recent setback was a 90-83 loss on Sunday against Oregon State, ending a 30-game non-conference home winning streak.

Even without their floor general, the Terrapins figure to be in good shape against the Red Foxes as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference representative has struggled to remain competitive in any of its games. Marist has dropped each of their first four contests by an average of 26.8 points and surrendered a 35-2 run during the first half of its 93-48 loss at Providence on Saturday. The winner of this contest will meet Northern Iowa or Loyola Marymount in Sunday’s semifinals.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MARIST (0-4): Chavaughn Lewis became the first Red Fox to reach 1,000 points for his career since the 1994-95 season and 29th overall on Nov. 10, but he was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting in Saturday’s blowout loss against Providence. Redshirt freshman Khallid Hart picked up the slack with 21 points – one more than he had scored over his first three college games. Preseason second-team All-MAAC selection Adam Kemp has gotten off to a slow start, averaging six points and six rebounds in three games while missing the fourth contest due to injury.

ABOUT MARYLAND (1-2): Allen is not expected to return before late December as he recovers from a fracture in his left foot, but freshman Roddy Peters stepped up with 10 points and six assists in the loss to Oregon State. “Roddy played big. … He’s coming along really well, but I feel (people) haven’t seen nearly close to his potential as far as him being a good point guard,” Wells said following the game. The Beavers turned 15 Maryland turnovers into 29 points, while the Terrapins only generated 14 points off 18 Oregon State miscues.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 110-51 all-time in 68 in-season tournaments.

2. Marist has lost each of its four games by at least 16 points.

3. Wells (23) and Michigan transfer F Evan Smotrycz (16) are coming off season-high scoring efforts.

PREDICTION: Maryland 82, Marist 54