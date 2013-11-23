(Updated: CORRECTS Maryland FT attempts in 2nd graph)

Maryland 68, Marist 43: Jake Layman scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Terrapins cruised past the Red Foxes in the opening round of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Charles Mitchell added 12 points and eight boards for Maryland (2-2), which won handily despite a 13-of-25 effort from the foul line. The Terrapins will meet Northern Iowa in the semifinals on Sunday.

Chavaughn Lewis tallied 13 points and was the only Marist player to finish in double figures. The Red Foxes (0-5), who will play Loyola Marymount in the losers’ bracket Saturday, have lost each of their games by at least 16 points.

With leading scorer Dez Wells picking up two fouls in the first four minutes, Layman scored 10 first-half points - including five straight after Marist evened it at 18. Wells came out of the break with five early points and Layman ended the 18-2 run spanning both halves with his third 3-pointer that gave Maryland a 36-20 advantage.

The Red Foxes rallied with eight of the next 10 points, but Wells and Mitchell combined for the first six points of a 9-0 surge that allowed the Terrapins to pull away. Maryland, which held Marist to 22.2 percent shooting in the second half, led by as many as 30 in the final minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland, which held Marist to a season-low point total, has limited two of its last three opponents to 44 points or fewer. … Red Foxes coach Jeff Bowers was assessed a technical foul after Lewis was called for traveling midway through the second half. …The Terrapins forced 19 turnovers - a season high for both teams.