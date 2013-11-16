Preview: Marist at Providence

Providence coach Ed Cooley won’t have any problem in getting his host Friars to focus on winless Marist on Saturday. After barely escaping an upset by crosstown rival Brown in a 73-69 squeaker Wednesday, Providence will have plenty of motivation to not look past the Red Foxes. That does not bode well for Marist, which is coming off an 81-62 thrashing by Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday in a game where the Red Foxes never led and only shot 39.3 percent from the floor.

Friars sophomore Tyler Harris turned in a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds after sitting out last year as a transfer from N.C. State. Providence held Brown to 41 percent shooting and cleaned the glass with 45 rebounds. Marist may be in for a long night on the boards after getting outrebounded by Saint Joseph’s 47-26.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT MARIST (0-3): Chavaughn Lewis, coming off a game-high26-point performance against the Hawks, is the leading scorer for the Red Foxeswith a 17.7 average. The problem for Marist is that Lewis has not had much scoringsupport to start out, with Jay Bowie averaging 8.3 points as the next-highestscorer. One thing first-year coach Jeff Bower’s squad does have isgood height with three 6-10 players in Adam Kemp (6.5 rebounds),Pieter Prinsloo and sophomore center Eric Truog.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2-0): The Friars are led by Bryce Cotton, lastyear’s Big East scoring leader (18.3 points per game) who isaveraging 17 this season. LaDontae Henton is right behind Cotton,averaging 15 points and 10.5 rebounds. The Friars have also been getting it doneat the free throw line, leading the Big East in foul shot efficiency at 85percent - led by Harris, who is 10-for-10, while Cotton and Henton are both10-for-12 at the line.

TIP-INS

1. Bower is theformer general manager of the New Orleans Hornets, and previously was anassistant and associate coach at Marist from 1986-95.

2. The Friarsare 97-25 all-time against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

3. F Kadeem Battsis coming off of his ninth career double-double, with 19 points and 11 reboundsfor Providence against Brown.

PREDICTION: Providence 87, Marist 62