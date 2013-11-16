(Updated: CHANGES to 21 points for Hart, 8 points for Kemp in graph 3.)

Providence 93, Marist 48: Bryce Cotton’s 28 points led four Friarsstarters in double figures in a blowout of the visiting Red Foxes.

Kadeem Batts had22 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Providence (3-0) with LaDontae Hentonadding 21 points and Tyler Harris 13. Cotton was also 11-for-11 from the foulline, where the Friars finished 21-for-25.

Khallid Hart ledMarist (0-4) with 21 points, as the Red Foxes shot 32.1 percentfrom the floor. Adam Kemp added eight points and five rebounds for Marist, whichnever led for the second straight game.

After narrowlyavoiding an upset against Brown in its last game, Providence roared out to a41-8 lead in the first half with Cotton and Batts combining for 25 points alongthe way. The Red Foxes outscored the Friars 9-6 from there to go intohalftime trailing 47-17.

Providence cameout firing again in the second half by scoring the first nine points to openthe gap to 56-17 and cruised from there. The Friars pounded the inside, outreboundingthe Red Foxes 48-26, including 19 offensive boards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marist G Chavaughn Lewis, who entered the game averaging a team-high 17.7 points, was held to seven points on 3-for-14shooting. ... Batts turned in his second straight double-double, giving him 10for his career. .. Providence dished out 19 assists led by Cotton, whose 11assists were four more than Marist’s team total.