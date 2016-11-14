Preview: Marist at Rhode Island

E.C. Matthews had a triumphant return to the court and has Rhode Island pointing in the right direction. Matthews and the 24th-ranked Rams look to follow up an impressive season-opening performance when they host Marist on Monday in a Hall of Fame Tip-Off affair.

After missing all but 10 minutes of the 2015-16 campaign due to an ACL tear, Matthews led all scorers with 21 points in an 84-61 triumph over Dartmouth on Friday. "It was amazing just being out there with the teammates and the vibe and the atmosphere," Matthews told the Providence Journal. "I almost forgot because it had been so long. You could smell it in the air." Senior Hassan Martin also came back from a knee injury that ended his junior season four games early and had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots for Rhode Island. Picked by the coaches to finish eighth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Red Foxes opened their season with a 94-49 loss at top-ranked Duke on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT MARIST (0-1): Senior guard Khallid Hart had a team-high 13 points in the loss to the Blue Devils but was just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, part of a 3-of-25 effort for the team as a whole. Sophomore Isaiah Lamb missed all four of his attempts and was 1-of-11 overall for the Red Foxes, who host America East favorite Vermont on Wednesday as part of a challenging first week. Guard Brian Parker, who finished seventh in the MAAC in scoring last season as a freshman with a 15.9 average, finished 2-of-12 from the field versus the Blue Devils.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (1-0): The Rams had no issues getting past the Big Green but they will want to improve on their 3-point shooting (25 percent) and foul shooting (56.5 percent) as they progress. Coach Dan Hurley was impressed by what he called an "elite" level of defense versus Dartmouth, which shot 35.2 percent and turned the ball over 20 times. Indiana transfer Stanford Robinson was a big factor in that department with four steals to go along with seven points, four rebounds and four assists in just 19 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. The Rams won the only prior meeting, a first-round encounter in the 1996 NIT.

2. Red Foxes G David Knudsen missed all four of his shots and committed three turnovers in 14 minutes against Duke.

3. Matthews surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career (1,020) and Martin moved over the 900-point plateau (904) in the win over Dartmouth.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 80, Marist 59