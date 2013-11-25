Preview: Marquette at Arizona State

UNLV coach Dave Rice said Arizona State point guard Jahii Carson is ready for the NBA right now. The sensational Carson, who netted a career-high 40 points against the Runnin’ Rebels a week ago, leads the Sun Devils into Monday’s test against visiting Marquette. High-scoring Arizona State is undefeated and averaging 86 points.

Marquette coach Buzz Williams was livid after his team survived a scare from New Hampshire last time out. “We’re not playing nearly hard enough, and that’s not a coaching rant,” Williams said after the 58-53 victory. Williams hinted that he may juggle his lineup as the Golden Eagles begin their five-game holiday road trip.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (3-1): The Golden Eagles got a solid performance last time out from center Chris Otule, who was 6-for-7 from the field but he had little help. Mixing his rotation, Williams played 6-7 forward Jamil Wilson at point guard during the game to varied results. Shooting has been a major issue for Marquette, which has made just 4-of-40 3-pointers in the past two games, one of them an embarrassing 52-35 home loss to Ohio State.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-0): Carson came off his 40-point explosion, which equaled that of James Harden for the most in an Arizona State game since 2008, with 19 points as the Sun Devils trimmed Bradley last time out. Arizona State, which is 5-0 for the first time since 1985, has gotten a double-double in each game by center Jordan Bachynski, who enters Monday’s game averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds. Bachynski also recently became the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots and already has 22 this season.

TIP-INS

1. The game is part of the eight-team DirecTV Wooden Legacy tournament.

2. Marquette is 2-0 all-time against Arizona State but the teams haven’t met since the 1982-83 campaign.

3. The Golden Eagles are 25-6 overall since 2004-05 in multi-team events, including four championships at the BCA Classic (2005), Great Alaska Shootout (2006), CBE Classic (2007) and U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam (2011).

PREDICTION: Marquette 72, Arizona State 70