Preview: Marquette vs. Arizona State

Marquette matched its worst home loss since 1991 in its last time out, making it an unlikely candidate to bounce back against a ranked foe boasting one of the top players in the country. Coming off Monday’s upset of No. 17 LSU, the Golden Eagles sets their sights on claiming their fifth regular-season tournament title since 2004-05 when they face Arizona State in the championship game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski took personal responsibility for his team’s 89-61 loss to Iowa on Thursday, suggesting Marquette was “exposed in every facet of the game”. The Golden Eagles responded with easily their best effort of the season Monday, holding off a phenomenal 21-point, 20-rebound, seven-assist performance from Tigers freshman Ben Simmons to pull out an 81-80 victory. First-year Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley echoed similar thoughts as his fellow Duke alum following his team’s opening-night home defeat to Sacramento State, calling it “an embarrassing loss”. Arizona State hasn’t flinched since, riding Savon Goodman’s 21 points and 16 rebounds Monday to its third straight win – a 79-76 semifinal victory over North Carolina State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2-2): Part of Wojciechowski’s reaction to the rout against Iowa was taking his team’s gear away – telling his players they had to earn the right to wear the school’s name across their chests – and joining his players and coaching staff in wearing plain white T-shirts during Monday shootaround. “First and foremost, it humbled us. On the playground, you didn’t have uniforms, you just played in a T-shirt and shorts. It’s just going back to where guys are from,” guard Duane Wilson told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Henry Ellenson, who, like Simmons, is also projected as an NBA lottery pick next summer, more than held his own in the battle of highly touted freshmen, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-1): Goodman showed no ill effects from his preseason foot injury or last week’s ankle sprain in his first start of the season, posting his second double-double in three games while playing a season-high 30 minutes. Sophomore point guard Tra Holder scored a career-high 22 points, including a 3-pointer to break open a 73-73 tie and cap a five-point possession with 1:04 remaining. “I just know that I put in the work over the summer; I’ve just got to stay confident. The coaching staff really instilled confidence in me, (so) when the shot was there, I tried to take it. Thank God for it going in,” Holder told The Arizona Republic.

TIP-INS

1. Hurley (1990-93) and Wojciechowski (1995-98) are two of 20 former players or assistants under Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski coaching in the collegiate or professional ranks.

2. Since losing the rebounding battle against Sacramento State 41-34, the Sun Devils have posted a plus-18.3 margin over the last three contests.

3. Marquette is 30-9 in multi-team events since 2004-05, but seeking its first regular-season tournament title since the 2011 Paradise Jam.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 78, Marquette 76