Arizona State 79, Marquette 77: Jordan Bachynski blocked Derrick Wilson’s short jumper in the final seconds and the Sun Devils escaped with the win over the visiting Golden Eagles in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy Tournament.

Bachynski, who recently set the Arizona State record for career blocked shots, finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks as Arizona State improved to 6-0. Jahii Carson led all scorers with 23 points and Jermaine Marshall added 21.

Davante Gardner led Marquette (3-2) with 18 points off the bench while Jake Thomas added 16. Derrick Wilson chipped in with 14 points and seven assists while Jamil Wilson scored 13.

Marquette, which was behind for the majority of the game, had a chance to take the lead but Thomas missed a jumper from the top of the key with eight seconds left. Marshall grabbed the rebound and was fouled and made one of two free throws setting up the Golden Eagles’ final possession.

Marquette scored the game’s first basket but the Sun Devils quickly responded with a 12-1 run and led 43-33 at the half. Gardner’s jumper capped a Marquette comeback giving the Golden Eagles a 63-62 lead midway through the second half but the Sun Devils answered with a lightning-quick 7-0 run highlighted by a Carson 3-pointer and never trailed again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State led by 15 in the first half. ... Bachynski has a double-double in every game this season. He had a dozen points and three blocks in the first half. ... Marshall scored 10 straight points for the Sun Devils early in the second half but was hit with a technical foul for taunting. Arizona State was then assessed another technical foul immediately afterward as fans threw items on the court.