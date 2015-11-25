Marquette 78, Arizona State 73 (OT)

Forward Henry Ellenson and center Luke Fischer each scored 18 points as the Marquette Golden Eagles took the Legends Classic Championship with a 78-73 overtime victory over Arizona State on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A combined 51 fouls prevented either team from getting into an offensive rhythm, but Marquette benefited from 39 trips to the free-throw line (making 27) while the Sun Devils made 17 in only 23 attempts.

Guard Tra Holder had 16 points to lead Arizona State, which also got 10 each from guard Gerry Blakes and forward Willie Atwood and 13 off the bench from forward Obinna Oleka.

Ellenson missed a significant chunk of the first half after suffering a left leg contusion early on, but he returned after halftime and scored 14 points.

The Sun Devils went ahead by as many as eight with six minutes to play, but an 8-2 Marquette run brought the Golden Eagles back. Marquette missed its final four shots in regulation, which ended with the teams tied 67-67.

Ellenson’s two free throws with 33 seconds left gave Marquette a three-point lead. Blakes airmailed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game with 24 seconds left, and the Golden Eagles iced it with three free throws over the final 17 seconds.