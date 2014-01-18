Preview: Marquette at Butle

What little momentum there is will be on the side of Marquette on Saturday when it battles visiting Butler in Big East play. Marquette has not played since edging Seton Hall by one point Jan. 11, while the Bulldogs come in riding a five-game losing streak - all Big East games - capped by Wednesday’s 28-point drubbing at the hands of No.19 Creighton. “It’s a long season and sometimes you feel like the only time you have to breathe is when you win,” Marquette coach Buzz Williams told the media. “We have to continue to improve and we can never lose the prerequisite of toughness.”

Butler played against Creighton like a team that had lost four straight games, including two in overtime and another in double overtime. The Bulldogs trailed by 29 points at halftime after allowing two-time All-American Doug McDermott to score 24 points and have now surrendered an average of 82.4 points during the losing streak. “It was the first game where I looked up and saw our guys didn’t have it,” Butler coach Brandon Miller told the media. “We were slow to the ball and we were slow getting back on defense. For whatever reason, to start the game, we didn’t have it and when you play a team as good as Creighton, they make you pay for it.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS SN.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-7, 2-2 Big East): Williams recently picked up a big piece for next year’s team with the transfer of Indiana’s Luke Fisher, a 6-11, 230-pound center who is eligible to practice but cannot play until December. The former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while playing 10 minutes per game for the Hoosiers. “We are thrilled to welcome Luke to our program,” Williams said Monday. “He fits a need we have on our roster for the future, but more importantly, he fits who we want to be on the floor.”

ABOUT BUTLER (10-7, 0-5): The Bulldogs seemed to be in good shape for their first season in the Big East, winning five straight games and 10 of 12 overall before falling to then No.11 Villanova 76-73 in overtime in their Big East opener Dec. 31. A double-overtime loss to DePaul and an overtime loss to Georgetown followed before Creighton shot 68 percent in the first half and 56 percent for the game to keep Butler in search of its first conference win. Kellen Dunham, the leading scorer for the Bulldogs at 18.4 per game, will be in search of his ninth 20-point game of the season against the Golden Eagles.

TIP-INS

1. Davante Gardner spearheads the Marquette attack with 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

2. Khyle Marshall puts up 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.

3. Marquette defeated Butler twice last season, including 74-72 in the third round of the NCAA tournament, and lead the series 15-12.

PREDICTION: Butler 77, Marquette 73