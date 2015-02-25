Preview: Marquette at Butler

Butler is still adjusting to playing without injured forward Andrew Chrabascz, and the No. 23 Bulldogs will also attempt to break out of a minor slump when they host Marquette in Wednesday’s Big East contest. Chrabascz will miss his third game since breaking his right hand, and Butler has lost two of its last three games after being routed by Xavier 73-56 last Saturday. Chrabascz is third on the team in scoring at 11.1 points per game.

Marquette isn’t about to feel sorry to miss Chrabascz, who scored a career-high 30 points when the visiting Bulldogs recorded a 72-68 overtime victory over the Golden Eagles on Jan. 31. Marquette has lost nine of its last 10 games with a shorthanded roster that was missing two key players in an 87-76 loss to Villanova last Saturday. Leading scorer Matt Carlino has missed the last four games due to a concussion, and forward Juan Anderson sat out against the Wildcats due to an ankle injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-15, 3-11 Big East): Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski is hopeful Carlino (14.5 points) and Anderson (9.6 points, team-best 6.5 rebounds) will both return to face Butler. “Hopefully over the next couple days, (Anderson) can attack treatment, and he can get back playing,” Wojciechowski told reporters. “Then hopefully the doctors give us the OK, and Matt is able to complete the concussion protocol.” Guard Duane Wilson (12.4 points) and center Luke Fischer (10.4 points, team-best 38 blocked shots) also score in double digits for Marquette.

ABOUT BUTLER (19-8, 9-5): The Bulldogs were badly outplayed by the Musketeers in their latest defeat and shot just 35.1 percent from the field. The 17-point loss was Butler’s largest margin of defeat in a game this season but only a complete collapse would prevent the Bulldogs from being part of the NCAA Tournament field. Guard Kellen Dunham averages a team-best 16.6 points, forward Roosevelt Jones averages 13 points and forward Kameron Woods averages a team-best 9.6 rebounds to go along with a 7.3 scoring mark.

TIP-INS

1. Butler’s victory earlier this season tied the series at 16 wins apiece.

2. Marquette averages eight steals per game with Carlino and Anderson sharing the team lead with 34, Duane Wilson right behind with 32 and PG Derrick Wilson checking in with 31.

3. Dunham scored just nine points against Xavier after averaging 20.8 over the previous four games.

PREDICTION: Butler 71, Marquette 65