Preview: Marquette at Butler

Guard Andrew Rowsey dusted off the cobwebs to lead Marquette to victory on Saturday. He’ll need to have a similar performance if the Golden Eagles are going to travel to No. 13 Butler on Monday and snap the Bulldogs' 13-game home winning streak.

Rowsey, who played just three minutes against Seton Hall, was pressed into action after freshman guard Markus Howard picked up two early fouls against DePaul and responded with 19 of his season-high 24 points in the first half, helping Marquette to an 83-58 rout. Rowsey, a transfer from UNC Asheville, shot 9-of-10 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from the 3-point stripe. Butler also cashed in on an unusual suspect, as freshman Kamar Baldwin had career highs of 21 points - all in the second half - and nine rebounds in an 83-78 win over No. 14 Xavier on Saturday. Monday's matchup is the first of five games on Fox Sports 1 as part of the Big East Marathon on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (12-5, 3-2 Big East): Rowsey (9.2 points per game, 44.4 percent 3-point percentage), who averaged 19.7 points per game in two seasons in Asheville while averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers per game, had scored just 12 points in 41 minutes over his last three games. The Golden Eagles knocked down 12 3-pointers in the first half, including making their last nine attempts, against DePaul to set a school record as a member of the Big East Conference. Senior guard JaJuan Johnson leads the team in scoring at 12.9 points, followed by Howard (12.1 points) and senior center Luke Fischer (11.9 points, team-high six rebounds).

ABOUT BUTLER (15-3, 4-2): Senior forward Andrew Chrabascz (11.6 points per game) scored 16 against the Musketeers and junior forward Kelan Martin (team-high 16.6 points) added 13 as Butler put up 58 points in the second half to overcome a 31-25 halftime deficit, shooting 56 percent from the field and committing only two turnovers in the final 20 minutes of play. Martin scored 42 points in the two games with Marquette last season, including 27 in a 75-69 loss on Jan. 30, 2016. The 6-0 Baldwin averages 9.2 points and his previous highs were 16 against Georgetown two games ago and 14 against Indiana on Dec. 17.

TIP-INS

1. Butler leads the series that dates to 1922-23 with 18 wins in 35 games, but the teams split last season with each winning on its home floor.

2. The Golden Eagles will have to find a way to replace the output of departed Henry Ellenson, who scored 61 points in the season split last season before bolting for the NBA.

3. In recognition of the holiday and Dr. King’s contributions to civil rights, social justice and service to others, all 10 Big East teams will wear “MLK” patches on their uniforms Monday.

PREDICTION: Butler 77, Marquette 65