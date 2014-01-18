(Updated: CORRECTS Woods’ scoring and rebounding in lede RECASTS first sentence second graph RECAST second sentence fifth graph CORRECTS Marquette 3-pt shooting second notebook item CORRECTS Butler FG% third notebook item)

Butler 69, Marquette 57 (OT): Kameron Woods registered 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs earned their first Big East win at home.

Kellen Dunham and Khyle Marshall each scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5). Alex Barlow had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with three points.

Davante Gardner recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-8, 2-3). Jamil Wilson added 13 points and eight rebounds and Derrick Wilson tallied 13 points and six boards.

The Golden Eagles led by 10 points early in the second half and by 12 at the first media timeout before a 3-pointer from Elijah Brown ignited an 11-2 run for the Bulldogs. A 3-pointer by Erik Fromm tied the game at 44 with just over six minutes left and Butler led 49-47 when Thomas made two free throws to force overtime.

The Bulldogs scored the first six points in the extra session, including another 3-pointer from Fromm, who finished with eight points. Derrick Wilson nailed a jumper for Marquette but Marshall answered with a jumper and Woods hit seven free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs won despite shooting 15-of-29 from the foul line, which would have been worse if not for 8-of-12 by Woods. ... The Golden Eagles made just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc and shot 30.8 overall. ... Butler shot 41.4 percent from the field, including 6-of-16 from 3-point range.