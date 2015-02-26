Dunham sparks Butler past Marquette

INDIANAPOLIS -- Coming off a 17-point loss at Xavier on Saturday, Butler Bulldogs leading scorer Kellen Dunham was eager to make amends for a game which he made only two field goals and was guilty of four fouls that kept him on the bench for 15 minutes.

Dunham more than made up for a nine-point performance, sinking consecutive 3-point shots in a 20-second span early in the second half to begin a 21-7 burst, and 23rd-ranked Butler defeated Big East rivals the Marquette Golden Eagles 73-52 on Wednesday night in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Marquette (11-16, 3-12) had pulled within 38-35 when Dunham, who led all scorers with 22 points, made a 3-pointer with 16:13 left and then another with 15:53 remaining to give the Bulldogs (20-8, 10-5) a 44-35 lead, prompting a Golden Eagles timeout.

”Coming off that loss at Xavier, we knew they were going to be fired up and ready,“ Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. ”Dunham was terrific. That was a big-time performance. We held Butler to one 3-pointer in the first half, and then we took a bad shot and had a turnover at 38-35. When you do those two things, you can’t set your defense.

“It was all about being able to find Dunham, and he got two amazing looks. He is not going to miss those. Just from studying him on tape, you can tell that he has a lot of pride and wants to take his game to the next level. In the second half, he was phenomenal.”

Dunham finished 8 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

“It was really nice to get open for those two big 3s,” Dunham said of the game’s defining 20 seconds. “Each time, teammates did a great job of finding me, especially in transition on the second one.”

A basket by guard Kelan Martin with 8:42 left capped the 21-7 run and gave Butler a 59-42 advantage.

Another Dunham 3-pointer with 5:26 to go extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 66-46.

The victory pulled the Bulldogs into a second-place tie with Georgetown, each three games behind conference-leading Villanova with three games to play.

The victory also capped a two-game season sweep of Marquette for Butler, which rallied to win 72-68 in overtime on Jan. 31 in Milwaukee. Beginning with a Jan. 21 victory against Creighton, the Bulldogs are 7-2.

Forward Kameron Woods had 14 points and seven rebounds for Butler, and guard Roosevelt Jones added 10 points. Center Luke Fischer led Marquette with 17 points.

“We expected a physical, aggressive Marquette team, so going into it we thought we would have to grind out a win,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. “We were able to get some turnovers in the second half, which allowed us to open it up a little bit. That was a turning point in the game.”

Butler bounced back from Saturday’s 73-56 loss at Xavier, its most lopsided of the season.

Getting 11 first-half points from Dunham, Butler never trailed during the first 20 minutes, building a 37-30 halftime lead. The Bulldogs outscored the Golden Eagles 6-2 during the final 2:39 of the half, a span that featured two baskets from forward Tyler Wideman, a freshman who started in place of forward Andrew Chrabascz, who has a broken hand.

“I am starting to get used to college basketball, plus today, I was feeling good after battling a little stomach thing there for several days,” said Wideman, who contributed eight points, eight rebounds and no turnovers in 26 minutes.

“The other big thing was rebounding (29-18), which is something we try to focus on every game. When you own the glass offensively, good things happen. Right now for me, it’s about staying out of foul trouble. I need to do my job, just as if Andrew was here.”

Butler is expected to have Chrabascz for the NCAA tournament. He broke a hand in a Feb. 14 loss to Villanova.

While Marquette stayed close with three 3-pointers from the 5:19 mark until 3:12 remained, Butler was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line in the half and Marquette was only 1 of 3.

The Golden Eagles made 13 of 22 first-half shots from the field and the Bulldogs were 13 of 26.

NOTES: Marquette G Matt Carlino, who had missed four consecutive games with a concussion, returned to action, entering the game early in the first half. ... Golden Eagles G Juan Anderson, who missed Saturday’s game against Villanova with a sprained right ankle, entered the game in the first half ... Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski was assessed a first-half technical foul for complaining about one of the 11 fouls called on his team during the first 20 minutes. Butler was called for six fouls before the break. ... Butler entered ranked sixth in Big East scoring at 70.5 points per game. Marquette was 10th and last at 66.5.