Preview: Marquette vs. Cal State Fullerton

Marquette looks to bounce back from a narrow loss to Arizona State when the Golden Eagles face Cal State Fullerton on Thursday in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy at the Titans’ home gym. The Golden Eagles trailed by as many as 15 points before falling 79-77 to Arizona State on Monday, while the Titans dropped an 81-59 decision at San Jose State on Saturday. The winner advances to face either Miami (Fla.) or George Washington on Friday, while the loser plays in Friday’s consolation round.

Marquette is hoping to have leading scorer Todd Mayo - O.J. Mayo’s younger brother – back after he missed Monday’s game with a sprained ankle. The Golden Eagles rank among the nation’s worst in offensive efficiency, but there were some encouraging signs in the loss to Arizona State. “For all that’s been said about our inability to make shots, we earned the right to make them (against the Sun Devils),” coach Buzz Williams said. “They played us the same way everybody is going to play us, back in a zone and off six feet because they don’t think we can make a shot.”

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARQUETTE (3-2): The Golden Eagles’ offensive struggles are well-documented, but their defense continues to impress while holding opponents to 62.2 points per game. Senior forward Davante Gardner averages 13.6 points and six rebounds off the bench and 6-11 center Chris Otule could thrive against the undersized Titans. Senior forward Jamil Wilson, off to a slow start and shooting 31.9 percent from the field, has also seen time at point guard with freshman Duane Wilson (broken leg) out for the next few weeks.

ABOUT CAL STATE FULLERTON (2-3): Leading scorer Alex Harris (17.7 points per game) missed his second straight game Saturday due to an ankle injury, but the Titans are hoping to have the junior guard back against Marquette. Forwards Marquis Horne and Steve McClellan each average 4.6 rebounds for the Titans, who shot a season-low 37.0 percent against San Jose State. “We didn’t guard or play with discipline,” said first-year coach Dedrique Taylor, whose team was picked to finish eighth in the Big West preseason poll. “For us, it’s hard to win if you don’t have that.”

TIP-INS

1. Marquette is 44-6 under Williams when holding opponents under 60 points.

2. Cal State Fullerton is 2-5 all-time against teams currently in the Big East.

3. The Golden Eagles are shooting 22.3 percent from 3-point range and 63.3 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Marquette 67, Cal State Fullerton 51