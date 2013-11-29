Marquette 86, Cal State Fullerton 66: Jamil Wilson scored a career-high 24 points and the Golden Eagles rolled to an impressive victory in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Gym.

Davante Gardner collected 18 points and nine rebounds and freshman JaJuan Johnson added a career-high 18 points for Marquette (4-2), which will face George Washington in Friday’s semifinal. Wilson and Gardner combined to shoot 18-of-25 from the field, and the Golden Eagles shot a season-best 56.7 percent overall while outrebounding the Titans 39-21.

Michael Williams led Cal State Fullerton (2-4) with 16 points and Marquis Horne added 13. The Titans made seven 3-pointers in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break before Marquette pulled away in the opening minutes of the second half with a 20-9 run.

Johnson, who scored nine points in the Golden Eagles’ 79-77 loss at Arizona State on Monday, made six of his eight shots from the field and was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Nine different players scored for Marquette, including Derrick Wilson, who finished with six points and five assists.

Josh Gentry scored 11 points for Cal State Fullerton, which has lost three straight following its 13-point win over Santa Clara. The Titans, who missed eight of their nine attempts from 3-point range in the second half, will face Miami (Fla.) in Friday’s consolation round.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette leading scorer Todd Mayo returned after missing one game with a sprained ankle and scored two points in limited action. … Cal State Fullerton played without leading scorer Alex Harris, who missed his third straight game due to an ankle injury. … The Titans fell to 2-6 all-time against teams currently in the Big East.