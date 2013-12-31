Preview: Marquette at Creighton

Creighton plays its first-ever game in the Big East Conference on Tuesday when the Bluejays host Marquette, which bounced back from a seven-point loss to New Mexico by routing Samford on Sunday. The Bluejays are making their Big East debut after years of dominating the Missouri Valley Conference. “This is what we’ve all been waiting for, the fans, the players and the coaches,” said coach Greg McDermott. “Marquette is one of the better teams in the league, and it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

The Golden Eagles were plagued by inconsistency during non-conference play, but their five losses came to teams with a combined 52-6 record entering Saturday. Forward Jamil Wilson, the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.5 points, is expected to be available after injuring his right knee in the first half against Samford. Marquette ranks first in the Big East in scoring defense (61.5 points per game) and field goal percentage defense (38.5), and their rebounding margin of plus-7.2 also leads the league.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (8-5): The Bluejays will receive an appropriate welcome to the Big East from 6-8, 290-pound senior forward Davante Gardner, who leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (13.5) and rebounding (6.2). Marquette’s bench outscored its starters in the 71-48 win over Samford, with JaJuan Johnson scoring 14 and Todd Mayo and Deonte Burton adding 13 apiece. The Golden Eagles have struggled to find an offensive identity, but their stifling defense could create problems for the high-scoring Bluejays.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (10-2): Forward Doug McDermott, averaging a team-high 24.8 points on 49 percent shooting, scored 24 points in Sunday’s 90-58 win over Chicago State and went over the 2,500-point mark for his career. Forward Ethan Wragge leads the Big East in made 3-point field goals per game (3.8) while averaging 12.4 points for the Bluejays, who have won five straight since coach Greg McDermott moved the 6-7 senior into the starting lineup. Creighton makes an average of 11.3 shots from beyond the arc, and Wragge, McDermott and Jahenns Manigat combined for 14 3-pointers against Chicago State.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton is 55-7 at home under Greg McDermott.

2. Marquette has won five of its seven Big East openers.

3. Creighton has not trailed in any of its last four games, double-digit wins over Nebraska, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, California and Chicago State.

PREDICTION: Creighton 79, Marquette 72