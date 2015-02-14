Preview: Marquette at Creighton

Offensive struggles have dropped Marquette and host Creighton to the bottom of the Big East Conference heading into Saturday’s meeting. The Bluejays snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating St. John’s and added a win at Xavier a week later, but followed each of those victories with blowout losses. “We take two steps forward and then two steps back,” Bluejays leading scorer Austin Chatman told the Omaha World-Herald.

Marquette has struggled since beating Creighton 53-52 on Jan. 14, losing seven of eight. The Golden Eagles are averaging 51 points over their past three games, the last two without leading scorer Matt Carlino because of a concussion. “Our team right now is trying to re-identify itself with the loss of Matt Carlino,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said during Thursday’s conference call. “We’re looking forward to (Carlino) getting better sooner than later.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-13, 3-9 Big East): The Golden Eagles are left with seven scholarship players if Carlino, who averages 14.5 points and is hitting 42.6 percent from the 3-point line, misses a third straight game. Duane Wilson adds 11.7 points and Luke Fischer chips in 10 points on 59.5 percent shooting. The Golden Eagles rank ninth in the Big East in rebounding margin (minus-4) but lead the league in steals (8.3).

ABOUT CREIGHTON (11-14, 2-10): Chatman (10.4 points) is the only Bluejay averaging in double figures while the team is averages a league-worst 60.9 points in Big East play. Rick Kreklow has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine games and is averaging 11.3 points during that span. The Bluejays have faced double-digit first-half deficits in each of their last six conference losses.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette is 1-6 and averaging 57.7 points in true road games.

2. Creighton has won its last 25 games, including seven this season, when scoring at least 70 points.

3. Carlino hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 11.2 seconds left in the first meeting against Creighton.

PREDICTION: Creighton 60, Marquette 54