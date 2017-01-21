Preview: Marquette at Creighton

No. 7 Creighton will play its first game since losing star point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to an ACL tear when it hosts Marquette in a Big East clash Saturday afternoon. Watson, the nation's leader in assists with 8.5 per game, was lost for the season when he suffered the knee injury in a 72-67 win over No. 19 Xavier on Monday, leaving a massive void for the Bluejays.

"There's maybe not one player that is as important to a team anywhere in the country as Maurice was to us," coach Greg McDermott told reporters. "But that doesn't mean we still can't win games." McDermott hinted that he will take a committee approach to filling Watson's point guard role while the primary scoring duties will remain in the hands of junior guard Marcus Foster, who had a team-high 15 points in Monday's win. The Golden Eagles are 3-0 at home in Big East play and 0-3 on the road, including an 88-80 loss at No. 14 Butler their last time out. The teams have split the last four meetings, each of which was decided by seven points or fewer.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (12-6, 3-3 Big East): The Golden Eagles continue to be one of the more balanced offensive units in the league, showcasing seven players averaging between 9.2 and 12.9 points per game, led by freshman guard Markus Howard - who had a career-high 26 points in the loss to the Butler. Howard is 3-of-12 from 3-point range in the last two games but still leads the Big East with a 51.9 percent mark from beyond the arc for the conference's top perimeter shooting team (41.2). Senior forward Luke Fischer leads the team in rebounding (5.7) and shooting (62.7 percent) but has produced just four points and three boards in 40 minutes over his last two games.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (18-1, 5-1): Among those expected to see an uptick in playing time with Watson out is senior Isaiah Zierden, who averaged 10.2 points in a team-high 31.7 minutes a season ago but has been more of a role player in 2016-17. He is hitting 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers but has only 13 assists as he serves primarily as a shooting guard, which figures to change a bit. Freshman Davion Mintz should also see a boost in action and sophomore Khyri Thomas - who is fourth on the team in scoring (12.1) - is the top remaining assist man with 2.6 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton leads the Big East in scoring (86.7) and Marquette is second (83.7).

2. Bluejays C Justin Patton is averaging 16.7 points on 70.1 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds in Big East play.

3. The Golden Eagles have lost four straight conference road games since a 66-61 win at Creighton last Feb. 24.

PREDICTION: Creighton 80, Marquette 74