Creighton 67, Marquette 49: Doug McDermott collected 19 points and seven rebounds and Jahenns Manigat added a season-high 16 points as the Bluejays rolled past the visiting Golden Eagles in the Big East opener for both teams.

Ethan Wragge scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Creighton (11-2), which made 13 of its season-high 35 shots from 3-point range in its first Big East game. Devin Brooks chipped in nine points and six rebounds, and Manigat finished with four 3-pointers.

Chris Otule and Jamil Wilson paced Marquette (8-6) with 10 points apiece and Wilson gathered a team-high eight rebounds. The Golden Eagles suffered their largest margin of defeat this season while shooting 35.8 percent, including 2-for-12 from 3-point range.

Creighton led 37-24 after making nine of its 25 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and continued to fire away after the break. Manigat and Wragge hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 55-39 with just under eight minutes remaining, and the Bluejays never trailed en route to their sixth straight win.

Davante Gardner, who entered the game as Marquette’s leading scorer (13.5) and rebounder (6.2), was held to four points and two rebounds. McDermott, who was 7-for-15 shooting with three 3-pointers, has converted 41 straight free throws after going 2-for-2 against Marquette.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton has not trailed in any of its last five games, double-digit wins over Nebraska, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, California, Chicago State and Marquette. … The Golden Eagles lost for the fifth time in their last 26 games against Creighton. … The Bluejays improved to 12-4 in their last 16 conference openers.