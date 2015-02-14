(Updated: Light editing throughout)

Creighton 77, Marquette 70: Rick Kreklow made 6-of-7 from 3-point range for a career-high 19 points to power the host Bluejays past the Golden Eagles.

Devin Brooks added 13 points and six assists off the bench for Creighton (12-14, 3-10 Big East). Will Artino chipped in 12 points - all in the second half - and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Bluejays and Geoffrey Groselle also scored 12.

Duane Wilson led Marquette (11-14, 3-10) with 26 points, including a 5-of-9 performance beyond the 3-point line. Steve Taylor Jr. added 12 points and Luke Fischer had 11 points and five rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who have lost eight of nine.

Kreklow hit his first five 3-point attempts, the last one followed by a James Milliken triple for a 12-point lead with less than three minutes left before Fischer scored the last four points of the half to get the Golden Eagles within 37-29. Wilson hit two 3-pointers to cut the lead to six early in the second half and Taylor Jr. scored eight straight points to cut the deficit to 50-45 with 13:20 left but the Golden Eagles could get no closer.

Artino had a pair of baskets and an assist inside to offset two Marquette triples and preserve a 10-point lead with eight minutes left. The Bluejays had six turnovers and no field goals in the final four minutes, but hit 7-of-10 free throws after Marquette cut the lead to five with a minute left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton has won 86 straight home games against teams that enter with a .500 record or worse. ... Marquette leading scorer Matt Carlino (concussion) missed his third straight game. ... Kreklow’s six 3-pointers tied a CenturyLink Center Omaha record by a Creighton player.