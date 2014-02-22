Preview: Marquette at DePaul

Marquette, which had a three-game winning streak snapped by No. 12 Creighton on Wednesday, goes on the road and will try to complete a regular-season series sweep of DePaul on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Demons have lost nine straight games and enter the weekend tied with Butler for last place in the Big East. Marquette defeated DePaul 66-56 in the first meeting Jan. 4.

The loss to conference leader Creighton dropped Marquette, which sank just 20-of-36 free throws while allowing 12 3-pointers, out of a third place tie and into fifth place with five regular-season games to go. “We’re built to shoot free throws as (Creighton is) built to shoot threes,” Golden Eagles coach Buzz Williams told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But if you don’t make 50 percent, it doesn’t matter how many you take.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MARQUETTE (15-11, 7-6 Big East): The Golden Eagles had bounced back from a 74-59 loss at St. John’s to win three in a row before losing to Creighton. “How we responded to St. John’s led us to this point in time,” Williams said. “Where it leads us from this point, we’ll see.” Senior forward Davante Gardner tops Marquette in both scoring (14.5) and rebounding (5.7).

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-17, 2-12): The Blue Demons haven’t won a game since edging St. John’s 77-75 on Jan. 14, losing nine games by an average of 17.7 points. Part of the reason for the tailspin was the dismissal seven games ago of star forward Cleveland Melvin, who led the Blue Demons in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), for an unspecified violation of team rules. Senior guard Brandon Young (15) and freshman guard Billy Garrett Jr. (11.8) lead DePaul in scoring.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette leads the series 69-44 and has won the last five meetings.

2. Young failed to score in the first meeting, going 0-for-9 from the floor, but did finish with a game-high seven assists.

3. DePaul has won 13 straight games when scoring at least 80 points, including six games this season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 85, DePaul 66