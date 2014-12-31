Preview: Marquette at DePaul

Two teams that finished nonconference play going in opposite directions face off Wednesday when Marquette visits DePaul in the Big East opener for both schools. The Golden Eagles under first-year head coach Steve Wojciechowski come in on a four-game win streak that includes a 78-71 win over Arizona State, while DePaul enters with a six-game losing streak that includes three losses in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Prior to the losing streak, however, the Blue Demons won six of their first seven games, including an impressive win over Stanford (87-72).

Wojciechowski believes the fresh start in Big East play makes DePaul a dangerous opponent in just the second true road game of the year for the Golden Eagles. “I think they’re a talented team,” Wojciechowski told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think they’ll be a team that’s rejuvenated by conference and the fact that everybody is, again, 0-0. We know it’s going to be a very difficult game.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (8-4): The Golden Eagles come in off an impressive 81-53 victory over Morgan State on Sunday afternoon, notching 25 assists on 32 made shots while also holding the Bears to 7-for-34 shooting in the first half. Center Luke Fischer, a 6-foot-11 sophomore transfer from Indiana, is averaging a team-best 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds since becoming eligible four games ago. Three other Golden Eagles are averaging in double figures, led by guard Matt Carlino (12.3), a transfer from BYU who is shooting 44.8 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-7): The Blue Demons have been off since losing to Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Christmas day in Hawaii. Illinois transfer Myke Henry, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, leads the team in scoring (14.5) and is shooting a team-best 40.5 percent from 3-point range. Guard Billy Garrett (12.8) is the reigning Big East Conference Rookie of the Year and leads the team in assists (3.4).

TIP-INS

1. Marquette is averaging just 11.2 turnovers per game and ranks 17th nationally in turnover margin (plus 4.3).

2. DePaul is shooting 74.8 percent from the free-throw line, which ranks 21st nationally.

3. Tommy Hamilton, a 6-foot-11 sophomore center, leads DePaul in rebounding (7.4) and is second in scoring (13.1).

PREDICTION: Marquette 78, DePaul 74