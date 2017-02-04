Marquette had a short stay on top of the mountain and now must grab hold of something before it hits rock bottom in Saturday's Big East game at DePaul. The Golden Eagles were handily beaten by St. John's on Wednesday in dropping their second game since upsetting then-No. 1 Villanova.

"I am at a little bit of a loss as to why we're at this point," coach Steve Wojciechowski told the media after a 14-point loss to the Red Storm. "The team I coached over the last seven days was very different than the team I coached the seven days prior. We have to get back to being that team." Fortunately for the Golden Eagles, they are playing the perfect opponent to regroup against as the Blue Demons are in the midst of a five-game losing streak that began with a 25-point loss to Marquette. The Golden Eagles were a bit unlucky in losing to Providence last Saturday, but the loss to St. John's was all about poor shooting, poor ball control and poor defense, the latter being a problem all season long. The Blue Demons know all about rock bottom as they reside in last place in the Big East with a one-point win over Providence the only thing separating them from being winless in the league.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (14-8, 5-5 Big East): In what has been a familiar scene at various points this season, Wojciechowski was forced to go with the players who were competing the hardest against St. John's and not necessarily those that are most talented. In this case it was Andrew Rowsey, who had a team-high 21 points, Haanif Cheatham, Duane Wilson, Sam Hauser and Matt Heldt. That left Katin Reinhardt, one of the main heroes in the wins over Villanova and No. 10 Creighton, on the outside looking in while managing only three points in 23 minutes.

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-14, 1-8): As a credit to their coaching, the Blue Demons try to remain competitive in the face of two five-game losing streaks. Take out the lopsided defeats to Seton Hall and Marquette, and DePaul has been right there in losses to St. John's (twice), Villanova, No. 15 Butler, No. 22 Creighton and Georgetown. Sophomore Eli Cain reemerged after a rough patch, scoring 75 points over the last four games, including 32 points while playing 42 of 45 minutes in a one-point overtime loss to Butler.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Eagles had a season-high 17 turnovers against St. John's with 11 those coming from the starting backcourt of Cheatham and Markus Howard.

2. Beginning with a season-high 24 points in the first meeting against DePaul, Rowsey produced three 20-point games and averaged 16.3 points over the last six games.

3. Marquette leads the series 73-46 and won nine of the last 11 meetings after the 83-58 victory Jan. 14.

PREDICTION: Marquette 75, DePaul 69