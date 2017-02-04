Marquette beats DePaul from long range

Marquette drilled 14 3-pointers to roll to a 92-79 Big East victory over DePaul on Saturday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Junior forward Andrew Rowsey, who scored 22 points, came off the bench to hit 5 of 6 3-pointers to lead the way for the Golden Eagles (15-8, 6-5 in the Big East).

The Warriors, who entered the game as the nation's sixth-best 3-point shooting team, converted 58 percent from the field, including 64 percent from 3-point range.

DePaul (8-15, 1-10) placed five players in double figures, led by junior forward Tre'Darius McCallum's career-high 21 points. Senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. added 17 points and five assists and sophomore guard Eli Cain handed out a career-high seven assists, but shot only 4 of 14 from the floor and had 10 points.

DePaul bolted to a 14-7 lead by the first timeout, but Marquette regrouped and reeled off 18 points in a row to claim the lead for good.

The Golden Eagles needed only 3 minutes, 13 seconds for that 18-0 run as Rowsey made two of Marquette's four 3-pointers.

Marquette took an eight-point lead into the break, but DePaul pulled to within 55-51 on freshman guard Brandon Cyrus' dunk with 15:40 left. Rowsey replied with three free throws and a 3-pointer to restore the margin to 63-53.

Sophomore guard Haanif Cheatham posted 15 points and eight rebounds, while senior center Luke Fischer blocked DePaul's first two shots and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-best eight blocks.

The Blue Demons hoped to have a better plan to contain Rowsey, who canned 6 of 7 3-point shots and scored a career-high 24 points when Marquette defeated DePaul 83-58 on Jan. 14.

But Rowsey drilled three 3-pointers in the first half as Marquette established its lead.