Preview: Marquette at Georgetown

Two schools expected to challenge for the Big East title who have sputtered at the start of conference play face off when Marquette visits Georgetown on Monday night. Both teams will be trying to rebound off Saturday losses during which they struggled offensively. The Golden Eagles were only 5-of-27 from the floor in the second half of a 69-57 overtime loss at Butler while Georgetown failed to register a field goal in the final 9:44 of a surprising 67-57 home loss to Seton Hall.

Georgetown holds an 8-7 series edge over Marquette, including 4-1 in games at home. The Hoyas defeated the Golden Eagles 63-55 last year at home. The loss to Seton Hall on Saturday snapped a 16-game home win streak for Georgetown.

TIME: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-8, 2-3 Big East): Only DePaul and the Golden Eagles opened conference play with four of the first six games on the road and Marquette is still searching for its first Big East win away from home with losses already at Creighton, Xavier and Butler. Davante Gardner, a 6-8, 290-pound senior forward, leads the team in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (5.9). Forward Jamil Wilson (11.7) is the only other Golden Eagle averaging in double figures scoring.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-6, 3-3): The Hoyas have dropped three of their last four games since 6-10, 350-pound transfer Joshua Smith, the team’s third leading scorer (11.5), went to the sidelines dealing with what the school called “an academic issue.” He continues to practice with the team but does not travel. “We have to adjust, adapt, change a lot of things,” coach John Thompson III told the Washington Post, after Saturday’s loss.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown starting G Jabril Trawick has missed the last three games with a broken jaw and is out indefinitely.

2. Sophomore G D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (17.1) leads the Hoyas in scoring.

3. Gardner needs seven rebounds to become the eighth active Big East player with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 63, Marquette 61