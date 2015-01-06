Preview: Marquette at Georgetown

It bodes well for Georgetown that a trio of freshmen provided outstanding play Saturday in a Big East Conference win against Creighton. The Hoyas look to parlay the strong performance by the rookies - with contributions from veterans Joshua Smith and D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera - into another triumph when Marquette visits on Tuesday. Center L.J. Peak scored 14 points, reserve guard Tre Campbell added 13 with three 3-pointers and forward Paul White contributed 10 points against the Bluejays.

“I don’t think that the group in the locker room looks at our freshman class as a bunch of neophytes,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said after the game. “I am comfortable when they get on the court, and they are comfortable when they get on the court.” Those performances helped overcome early foul trouble by Smith and Jabril Trawick and a five-point effort from Smith-Rivera in the 79-61 victory over Creighton. Marquette rebounded from a conference-opening loss at DePaul by stopping Providence 75-66 on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (9-5, 1-1 Big East): Senior Juan Anderson scored 18 points against Providence, and the Golden Eagles also had a freshman step up in conference play, as forward Sandy Cohen III recorded a season-high 12 points in just seven minutes. Sophomore reserve JaJuan Johnson contributed nine points, a career-high 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Golden Eagles have four players that average between 11.2 and 13.2 points - including sophomore center and Indiana transfer Luke Fischer, who is shooting an amazing 79.1 percent.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN: (9-4, 1-1): Despite being limited by fouls, Smith scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Trawick added 12 against Creighton. The Hoyas shoot 48 percent as a team and limit opponents to 39.2 percent. Smith-Rivera leads the team in scoring (14.2), assists (3.5), steals (1.4) and 3-pointers (19), although he’s shooting just 41 percent and his scoring is down over three points per game from last season.

TIP-INS

1. The senior Smith, a transfer from UCLA who has battled weight problems his entire career, is averaging a career-high 22 minutes per game to go with 12.8 points on 63.4 percent shooting.

2. Marquette leads the all-time series 9-8, including a two-game sweep last season.

3. Marquette G Derrick Wilson ranks second in the Big East and 21st nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1) after finishing second in the conference last season (2.8).

PREDICTION: Georgetown 65, Marquette 60