Luke Fischer is set to join some fairly exclusive company for Marquette, which needs a win Saturday at Georgetown to keep its head above water in the Big East. The senior is nine points and two rebounds shy of becoming the 20th player in school history with 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

Fischer, who started his career at Indiana, recorded his eighth career double-double Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Golden Eagles fell to 6-6 in the conference with a loss to No. 21 Butler. For all the good Fischer has done on the court, the Golden Eagles aren't that much closer to reaching the NCAA Tournament then they were in his first season in 2014-15, when they finished 13-19. Against Butler, it was a case of poor offense and not the poor defense that has plagued Steve Wojciechowski's team for much of the season. The Hoyas come in off a pair of losses to Seton Hall and No. 2 Villanova, but their 6-2 home mark against Marquette suggests the losing streak will not reach three games.

TV: Noon ET, FOX

ABOUT MARQUETTE (15-9, 6-6 Big East): The Butler game was the perfect example of the type of inconsistencies that have hurt the Golden Eagles all season. Andrew Rowsey, a junior who had posted three straight 20-point games, was held scoreless on four shot attempts, while Haanif Cheatham followed up the 15 points and eight rebounds he had against DePaul with four points and two rebounds against Butler. "Our defense was good enough to win the game, our offense let us down," Wojciechowski told the media. "Our decision-making."

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (13-12, 4-8): While a bit of a long shot barring a scoring splurge or a deep run in the Big East tournament, Rodney Pryor has a chance to finish the season with 600 or more points, something accomplished only 11 times in school history. The senior, who eclipsed 500 points in each of his two seasons at Robert Morris, sits at 456 points and would need eight games at his current average of 18.2 points to hit the mark. Allen Iverson and Eric Floyd are the only players with two such seasons in Georgetown history.

TIP-INS

1. Fisher is fifth in career blocked shots (140) and will likely finish his career as the top shooter (62.1 percent this season) in school history.

2. With 1,076 career points, Georgetown junior L.J. Peak had a chance to put his name among the school's all-time greats should he return for his final season.

3. With a 10-point win in late December to open Big East play, Marquette drew even with Georgetown at 11 wins apiece in the series.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 73, Marquette 66