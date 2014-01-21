(Updated: CHANGES Taylor’s rebound total to eight in Para 2 CHANGES to Dawson scored seven of his 12 in OT in Para 2 CHANGES Smith-Rivera’s rebounds total to five in Para 3)

Marquette 80, Georgetown 72 (OT): Davante Gardner scored six of his team-high 20 points in overtime to lead the visiting Golden Eagles to the Big East victory.

Steve Taylor Jr., who had combined for three points in the previous 10 games while battling complications from off-season knee surgery, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (11-8, 3-3). Freshman guard John Dawson scored seven of his 12 points in overtime and Jake Thomas (12) and Jamil Wilson (10) also scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the final 3:07 of regulation.

Markel Starks scored a career-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera added 24 points and five rebounds for Georgetown (11-7, 3-4). It was the third straight loss for the Hoyas and second straight at the Verizon Center, where Georgetown had a 16-game home winning streak snapped Saturday against Seton Hall.

Both schools entered the contest near the top of the Big East in several defensive categories and the physical first half reflected that. The two teams combined for just 31 percent shooting with the Golden Eagles using a late 12-3 run highlighted by 3-pointers by Thomas and Dawson to take a 28-27 halftime lead.

The game remained tight early in the second half until the Hoyas, behind eight points by Starks, went on a 16-6 run to take a 51-44 lead. But Marquette rallied to send the game into overtime on a 3-pointer by Todd Mayo with six seconds left in regulation, and the Golden Eagles scored the first seven points in the extra period en route to just their second win in six games all-time at Georgetown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown starting F Jabril Trawick missed his fourth straight game with a broken jaw suffered in a Jan. 8 loss at Providence and head coach John Thompson III said before the game Trawick will be sidelined for “weeks.” ... Gardner, who finished with four rebounds, needs three more boards to become the eighth active Big East player with 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds. ... C Joshua Smith, a transfer from UCLA who is Georgetown’s third leading scorer (11.5), missed his fifth straight game while dealing with what the school called “an academic issue.”