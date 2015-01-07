(Updated: INSERTED “in his last two games” in 2nd note in Game Notebook CHANGES Marquette percentage to 46 in 3rd note in Game Notebook)

Georgetown 65, Marquette 59: Joshua Smith had 12 points, a game-high seven rebounds and came alive down the stretch as the host Hoyas took an early lead and held on.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera added 15 points and three assists for Georgetown (10-4, 2-1 Big East), which has won five of its last six games. Jabril Trawick contributed 13 points and freshman L.J. Peak added 12 as the Hoyas won the game at the line, outscoring the Golden Eagles 23-8.

Brigham Young transfer Matt Carlino had 16 points for Marquette (9-6, 1-2), which had won its last four nonconference contests prior to the start of league play. Indiana transfer Luke Fischer had 13 points, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t capitalize on forcing eight turnovers in the second half and holding Georgetown to two hoops in the last 15 minutes.

Smith canned two free throws after a steal, recorded another theft in the paint that led to one free throw by Peak and ended the Hoyas’ eight-minute stretch without a field goal with a power move inside to give Georgetown a 52-46 edge with 4:16 to play. A straight-away 3-pointer by Duane Wilson banked in to pull the Golden Eagles within 54-53 with just over two minutes to play, but Smith-Rivera drained a short jumper in the lane - his only hoop of the half - and the Hoyas closed it out at the line.

Marquette took its only lead of the game 13-12 on a 3-pointer by Derrick Wilson, and a another shot from the arc by Juan Anderson tied the game at 22-22, but the Hoyas closed on a 12-5 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Smith-Rivera, for a 32-27 edge at the half. Two hoops by Peak and a pair of free throws by Smith provided Georgetown a 42-31 lead with just under 15 minutes left before JaJuan Johnson scored six points as Marquette pulled within 47-46.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fischer, who entered the game shooting 79.1 percent from the floor, shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor. … After shooting 14-of-27 – including 6-of-10 from the arc – over the last two games of 2014, Smith-Rivera has shot 6-of-16 in the first two games of 2015. … Marquette shot 46 percent against a team that entered limiting opponents to 39.2 percent.