Georgetown snaps losing streak with easy win over Marquette

James Govan scored 23 points and L.J. Peak added 20 as Georgetown snapped a two-game losing streak with a decisive 80-62 victory over Marquette on Saturday afternoon at the Verizon Center in Washington.

The Golden Eagles (15-10, 6-7 Big East) had no answer for Govan, who also grabbed eight rebounds -- including five on the offensive glass. Rodney Pryor grabbed 10 boards to go along with 20 points as the Hoyas (15-12, 5-8) dominated in the paint.

Georgetown shot 54.7 percent from the floor and hit six of 12 3-pointers.

Jujuan Johnson led Marquette with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting while Duane Wilson hit 5 of 7 shots to finish with 12. But the Golden Eagles struggled with their shot, overall, connecting on just 41 percent of their attempts and making only three of 14 3-point attempts, despite coming into the game as the league's best 3-point shooting team.

Peak scored 13 of his points in the first half, making 6 of 8 as the Hoyas shot 51.6 percent as a team and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Georgetown held Marquette to 39.3 percent shooting, defensively, and just 14 percent from distance, to take a 41-32 lead into halftime.

Georgetown scored five straight to open the second half, stretching the lead to 14 less than two minutes in.

Duane Wilson finally put the Golden Eagles on the board with a little finger roll with 17:30 to play then, after forcing a Georgetown turnover, he nailed a long jumper to make it a 10-point game. Georgetown was then able to go up by 18 with 9:16 to play.