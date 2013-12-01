Marquette 76, George Washington 60: Davante Gardner collected 20 points and nine rebounds as the Golden Eagles rolled to an impressive victory over the previously unbeaten Colonials in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Gym.

Jake Thomas scored 13 points and Derrick Wilson added 11 for Marquette (5-2), which will face either San Diego State or Creighton in Sunday’s championship game. The Golden Eagles shot 7-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half and took a commanding 46-25 lead into the break.

Kethan Savage led George Washington (5-1) with 16 points and Maurice Creek added 14. Joe McDonald scored 12 points for the Colonials, who were never able to recover after shooting 8-for-29 and being outrebounded by 12 in the first half.

Gardner, who had 18 points and nine rebounds in Marquette’s 20-point win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, made eight of his 18 shots and contributed three assists. Juan Anderson chipped in with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jamil Wilson was held to five points and seven rebounds while battling foul trouble.

McDonald hit a 3-pointer with 16 minutes remaining to cap a 12-3 run and pull George Washington to within 12, but the Golden Eagles quickly regained control. Gardner’s layup with just under nine minutes left put Marquette ahead 62-47, and the Colonials never threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: George Washington G Patricio Garino scored seven points off the bench after missing Thursday’s game with a finger injury. … Marquette G Todd Mayo switched to No. 13 at halftime after getting blood on his jersey in the first half. … George Washington, which will play in Sunday’s consolation round, shot 32.8 percent from the field and went 4-for-19 from 3-point range.