Preview: Marquette at Georgia

Marquette clicked offensively in averaging 98.3 points per game during a 3-0 homestand, but now the challenge is to take that production on the road for the only road contest of the month Sunday at Georgia. The Golden Eagles had five players average in double figures during victories per IUPUI, Houston Baptist and Western Carolina, led by Luke Fischer’s 17 points per game, and return home after Sunday to play their final five games of December.

Each team enters the contest seeking a strong non-conference victory that would look impressive on the resume when NCAA tournament bids are being awarded, and both teams have faced their share of difficult competition in the season’s early weeks. Marquette already has faced Michigan and Pittsburgh, with a contest against Wisconsin to come before Big East play begins. The Bulldogs have played George Washington and Kansas, falling to the Jayhawks for their only loss since dropping the season opener at Clemson. Yante Maten began the weekend second in the SEC in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 20.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARQUETTE (5-2): The Golden Eagles rank among the nation’s leaders in assists per game (19.1), free-throw percentage (80.6), steals per contest (9.6) and field-goal percentage (50.6 percent). Senior Jajuan Johnson paces three players averaging in double figures at 14.3 points per game, while Fisher is shooting 75.9 percent from the floor and leading Marquette in rebounding (6.4 per game). Andrew Rowsey, a UNC-Asheville transfer, hit four 3-pointers against Western Carolina and is 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-2): There is plenty of focus paid to the Bulldogs’ talented duo of Maten and J.J. Frazier (13.3 points), but role players are improving their production. Guard Juwan Parker is among the national leaders in assists-to-turnover ratio at 4.5, to go with 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while three players (Tyree Crump, Jordan Harris and Kenny Paul Geno) set career highs in scoring during Wednesday’s victory over Morehouse. Maten has reached double figures in points in 23 consecutive games after scoring 14 on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Parker, who missed all of the 2015-16 regular season with an Achilles injury, did not play Wednesday due to Achilles soreness.

2. Marquette G Haanif Cheatham averages 13.9 points and sports an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.17, tops in the Big East entering the weekend.

3. The Golden Eagles have averaged 94.2 points in their five victories.

PREDICTION: Georgia 79, Marquette 75