Peters leads Mississippi State over Georgia State

Mississippi State freshman guard Lamar Peters scored a game-high 24 points with six rebounds to lead the host Bulldogs to an 82-60 win over Georgia State on Sunday.

Peters made 9 of his 12 field goal attempts, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and guard Mario Kegler had 13. Weatherspoon and Kegler combined for six 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (6-2) made a season-high 13 of 34 attempts from beyond the arc.

Georgia State guard Isaiah Williams led the Panthers (4-3) with 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Mississippi State started to pull away at the end of the first half, going on a 9-2 run in the last 1:21 to take a 44-36 halftime lead. Kegler and fellow guard I.J. Ready each made 3-point shots and forward Schnider Herard converted a 3-point play in that game-turning run.

The Bulldogs gained more separation early in the second half when Kegler made a 3-pointer that capped a 16-5 run and gave his team a 62-43 lead with 11:43 left. Kegler was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in the game.

Georgia State, which committed 18 turnovers, could not get closer than 14 points in the last 9:57 of the game. Mississippi State scored 20 points off the Panthers' turnovers.

The Bulldogs have the next 10 days off before hosting East Tennessee State on Dec. 14. Georgia State hosts Georgia Southwestern on Saturday.