Preview: Marquette vs. New Mexico

Two of the top power forwards in the nation will go head to head Saturday night when Marquette meets New Mexico at the MGM Grand Showcase in Las Vegas. Cameron Bairstow of New Mexico is a 6-9, 250-pound senior who’s averaging 20.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. He’ll be up against 6-8, 290-pound senior Davante Gardner of Marquette who’s leading the team at 14.4 points 6.7 rebounds.

Bairstow has reached the 20-point plateau in the last four games after not scoring more than 17 all of last season. Gardner was about 20 pounds lighter heading into this season but is only averaging two more minutes a game. His field-goal and free-throw percentages have also taken a dip, but he’s averaging nearly two more rebounds than last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARQUETTE (7-4): Jamil Wilson is the only other player for the Golden Eagles averaging double figures in scoring. The 6-7 forward has combined for 51 points in the last three games, lifting his season average to 12.3. Chris Otule gives Marquette added size up from with his 6-11 frame, which will come in handy against New Mexico 7-footer Alex Kirk.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (7-3): The Lobos will be without starting point guard Hugh Greenwood, who missed Tuesday’s loss against New Mexico State with a right wrist injury. Greenwood first suffered the injury against New Mexico State on Dec. 4 and combined for just four shots from the field in the ensuing two games. Cullen Neal, the freshman son of head coach Craig Neal, will likely make his second straight start in Greenwood’s place.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette’s four losses this season have come against teams with a combined record of 40-3.

2. Marquette and New Mexico have never played before.

3. New Mexico G Kendall Williams averages 9.5 free throws a game while shooting 88.4 percent from the stripe.

PREDICTION: Marquette 68, New Mexico 67