Preview: Marquette at Ohio State

No. 20 Ohio State faces its first big test of the season when it welcomes Marquette to Value City Arena on Tuesday. The Buckeyes hardly broke a sweat in the 92-55 win over UMass Lowell in their opener and look to win their 53rd consecutive game against an unranked non-conference opponent. “We’ve got a good group of guys who can fill it up any night,” freshman guard D‘Angelo Russell told reporters. “It’s just about stepping up and getting the job done.”Marquette opened up the new campaign with a 79-63 triumph over UT Martin to hand Steve Wojciechowski a win on his coaching debut. The Golden Eagles and Ohio State are no strangers to each other having played 10 times previously, with the most recent meeting coming on Nov. 16, 2013 when the Buckeyes emerged 52-35 victors on the road. Marquette hopes to return the favor by pulling off the upset and giving its new coach his first signature win in the process.

TV: 7:30 ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARQUETTE (1-0): Jajuan Johnson had one of the finest games of his career, tallying a personal-best 20 points and four steals in the win over the Skyhawks. “J.J. has been really good since I’ve gotten here,” Wojciechowski told reporters. “I think J.J. has grown up and matured, and I think he’s a good kid who can be a really good player for us.” Senior guard Derrick Wilson missed the second half with a lower leg injury and his status for Tueday’s game is uncertain.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (1-0): The highly-touted Russell lived up to his billing in his first collegiate game by scoring a team-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds to lead five players in double figures. Anthony Lee - a graduate transfer from Temple - added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor in his first game as a Buckeye. Shannon Scott dished out a career-high 11 assists as Ohio State finished with 20 helpers while committing only nine turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 89-8 at home since the 2009-10 season.

2. The Buckeyes are 110-6 all-time against non-conference opponents at Value City Arena.

3. Ohio State is 6-4 all time versus Marquette

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Marquette 60