No. 20 Ohio State 74, Marquette 63: Kam Williams scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting to power the Buckeyes past the visiting Golden Eagles as part of the Tip-Off Marathon.

Amir Williams added 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and three steals for Ohio State (2-0), which shot 65.3 percent from the floor. Sam Thompson and Marc Loving scored 10 points apiece and Shannon Scott dished out a career-high 14 assists for the Buckeyes, who finished 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Steve Taylor Jr. led the way with a career-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds for Marquette (1-1), which turned the ball over 16 times. Matt Carlino tallied 10 points and Juan Anderson recorded five assists for the Golden Eagles.

Kam Williams came off the bench to hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half as Ohio State shot 59.1 percent from the field to take a 33-26 lead into intermission. Loving scored seven points during an 11-3 run early in the second half to help the Buckeyes pull ahead 46-33.

Ohio State put the game out of reach with a 7-0 spurt that made it 71-51 with less than five minutes left in the final stanza. The Buckeyes never let their lead slip below double digits as they went on to secure their second straight victory over the Golden Eagles.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State has won 90 of its last 98 home games … The Buckeyes have won 53 consecutive games against unranked non-conference opponents. … The Golden Eagles fell to 4-7 all-time versus Ohio State.