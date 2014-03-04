Preview: Marquette at Providence

A pair of NCAA Tournament hopefuls meet Tuesday when Marquette visits Providence in a mammoth Big East affair. The host Friars are squarely on the bubble and might cement a spot with a victory at Creighton on Saturday, but falling flat at home to the Golden Eagles could hinder that mission and also drop Providence into a fifth-place tie in the conference. The Friars were able to bounce back from a tough double-overtime loss at Villanova two weeks ago by sweeping a two-game road swing at Butler and Seton Hall.

Marquette missed out on a chance to improve a postseason resume short on big wins when it fell 73-56 at Villanova on Sunday. Deonte Burton led the Golden Eagles with 13 points off the bench, as Buzz Williams’ five starters combined to produce 17 points on 5-of-23 shooting. While Marquette was stifled on Sunday, it put the clamps down on Providence in the first meeting, securing a 61-50 victory in what stands as the Golden Eagles’ best defensive effort in league play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (17-12, 9-7 Big East): The Golden Eagles have reached the NCAA Tournament eight straight times and may need to win out or make some noise in the Big East tourney to get there again. Getting a bit more in a big game out of leading scorer Davante Gardner (14.9 per game) would help, as the senior forward has scored eight points in each of his last two games against ranked opponents, which were sandwiched around a pair of high-scoring efforts against DePaul and Georgetown. Forward Jamil Wilson, who ranks second on the team to Gardner in scoring at 11.8, has scored a total of eight points on 2-of-11 shooting in the last two games.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (19-10, 9-7): The Friars are a victory away from their first 20-win campaign since 2003-04, the last time they reached the tournament. They moved to the verge of that mark by outlasting Seton Hall 74-69 on Friday, getting 24 points from Bryce Cotton - 17 in the second half - to avoid what would have been a damaging loss in the postseason pursuit. Cotton, who ranks second in the Big East in scoring with a 23.6 average in conference play, has produced at least 20 in 17 of his last 19 games, including 20 in the loss at Marquette in January.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette ranks second in the Big East in turnover margin (+1.62) while Providence is ninth (-2.31).

2. The Golden Eagles have won nine consecutive meetings.

3. The Friars have five players averaging more than 31 minutes. Marquette has none and only one (G Derrick Wilson, 30.1) is over the 30-minute mark.

PREDICTION: Providence 73, Marquette 68