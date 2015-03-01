Preview: Marquette at Providence

Marquette looks to end a four-game losing streak when the Golden Eagles visit Providence on Sunday for a Big East game. Marquette, which has lost 10 of its last 11 games, is coming off a 73-52 loss at No. 23 Butler on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles expect to have leading scorer Matt Carlino and leading rebounder Juan Anderson back for a second straight contest after Carlino missed four games with a concussion and Anderson was held out last Saturday against Villanova with a right ankle injury.

Providence seeks to post back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1992-93 (20-13) and 1993-94 (20-10). The Friars were 23-12 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Providence is coming off an 89-61 loss at Villanova on Tuesday -- its third defeat in five games.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-16, 3-12 Big East): Carlino, a senor guard averging 14.3 points, was limited to 10 in 25 minutes off the bench against Butler while senior forward Anderson (9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds) failed to grab a rebound or score in six minutes off the bench against the Bulldogs. The Golden Eagles had only eight scholarship players available against Butler. Marquette will continue to rely on sophomore center Luke Fischer (10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds), who is coming off a team-high 17-point performance, and freshman guard Duane Wilson (12.3 points).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (19-9, 9-6): Senior forward LaDontae Henton, who leads the Friars in scoring (20.3) and rebounding (5.9), has scored 1,958 points and grabbed 997 rebounds in 129 games, and is trying to become the second player in school history to record 2,000 points and collect 1,000 boards. Sophomore guard Kris Dunn (15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.8 steals) leads the Big East in assists and steals and is attempting to become the first player to top the league in both of those categories for a season. Junior forward Tyler Harris (10.3 points) came off the bench and scored a team-high 18 points against Villanova on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette is 14-5 in the series against Providence and has won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including a 75-66 decision Jan. 3 in Milwaukee.

2. Wilson is first in scoring among Big East freshmen.

3. Dunn is among 17 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guards in men’s college basketball.

PREDICTION: Providence 72, Marquette 62