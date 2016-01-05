Preview: Marquette at Providence

Providence looks to establish its best 16-game start in 51 years when it puts an eight-game winning streak on the line against visiting Marquette on Tuesday. The ninth-ranked Friars have looked dominant in winning 14 of their first 15 games and could become the first team in the history of the program to open 15-1 since the 1964-65 edition began 17-0.

Star guard Kris Dunn kept his phenomenal season going with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in an 83-65 victory over St. John’s on Saturday. “Every game Kris plays this whole city is getting on his shoulders,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters. “That’s why he came back to school. He wants to be a leader and wants to be the guy. I‘m going to help him do that. He better have some really strong shoulders.” Dunn is averaging 20 points, 8.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds since returning from an illness and had 16 points, nine assists and four steals in a win over Marquette in the previous meeting last March. The Golden Eagles have dropped their first two Big East games and are beginning a stretch in which they play three of four contests against ranked opponents.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-4, 0-2 Big East): Duane Wilson came off the bench to make all three of his 3-pointers and lead the Golden Eagles with 17 points in an 80-70 loss to Georgetown the last time out. He has made 18-of-35 from long range over an eight-game stretch and showcased his 3-point capabilities against the Friars last season, burying 7-of-10 triples at Providence. Henry Ellenson leads the team in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (9.9), while Luke Fischer ranks second in both categories (14.0, 8.4).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (14-1, 2-0): The Friars have had some slow starts in games this season - including Saturday when they fell behind 18-11 seven minutes in - but have eventually established their often-superior athleticism, the latest spark coming from backup guard Kyron Cartwright. The speedy sophomore fueled a big first-half run and finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench, burying both of his 3-point tries to improve to 6-for-12 from long range on the season. “Kyron did an amazing job,” Dunn said Saturday. “He really picked up the pace and got everybody involved. Our game is trying to rebound and get out in transition because we’re a fast team.”

TIP-INS

1. Friars F Ben Bentil is averaging 23.7 points on 58.5 percent shooting over his last three games.

2. The Golden Eagles own a 14-6 series advantage.

3. Marquette has allowed at least 80 points in all four of its losses.

PREDICTION: Providence 84, Marquette 74