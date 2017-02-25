Preview: Marquette at Providence

After languishing near the bottom of the stat sheet, Matt Heldt is starting to make a name for himself for Marquette, which could further its NCAA Tournament hopes with a win Saturday in a Big East game at Providence. Heldt, a sophomore, was inserted into the starting lineup two games ago and responded by averaging 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

The recent production is a far cry from what Heldt, a 6-10 center, managed for most of this season (2.4 points, 2.7 rebounds), which included 11 games with zero points. "A huge part of college basketball that people don't really see is the weight room aspect," Heldt told the media after posting his first career double-double Tuesday against St. John's. "I love getting in the weight room and the extra work has really paid off." There is no overlooking the recent play of Providence's Kyron Cartwright, who upped his scoring over the last 10 games while maintaining his assists at 6.8 per game - good for fifth in the country through Thursday's games. The 5-11 junior, who averaged 14.7 points over the last 10 games, notched his second double-double of points and assists as the Friars continued their late season push by beating No. 23 Creighton for their third straight win.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MARQUETTE (17-10, 8-7 Big East): While a bunch of players contribute, Markus Howard is the driving force behind the Golden Eagles setting a school record with 275 made 3-pointers. The freshman, who is one of four Marquette players to make 47 or more shots from beyond the arc, leads the team with 66 3-pointers and is the top 3-point shooter in the nation at 54.1 percent. Howard took ownership of the record for most 3-pointers by a freshman in Marquette history, surpassing current assistant coach Travis Diener (57).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-11, 7-8): The Friars are not shy about hoisting up 3-pointers and their leader in that regard is Jalen Lindsey, who made three or more in 12 games this season. The 6-7 guard has improved dramatically in this area from his first two seasons, making 10 of his last 20 attempts. Lindsey, who has a chance to surpass the total number of treys from his first two seasons combined, entered this season as a 29.3 percent 3-point shooter for his career.

TIP-INS

1. A 79-78 victory Jan. 28 gave the Friars only their third win in the last 16 meetings with the Golden Eagles and their first at Marquette.

2. Rodney Bullock, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Friars, registered back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season and third time in his career.

3. Howard's brother Jordan, a junior at Central Arkansas, is 29th in the nation in 3-point shooting at 47.8 percent.

PREDICTION: Marquette 85, Providence 81