Providence 81, Marquette 80 (2OT): Bryce Cotton capped a 25-point effort with the decisive free throws in the closing seconds as the Friars outlasted the visiting Golden Eagles in a thriller between Big East teams resting on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Cotton, who played all 50 minutes, hit 13-of-15 from the free-throw line but none bigger than the two he made after forcing a turnover with 10 seconds left and then getting fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass. LaDontae Henton scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds and Josh Fortune had all of his 15 points after halftime for Providence (20-10, 10-7), which snapped a 10-game losing streak versus Marquette and moved into a third-place tie with Xavier in the conference.

Todd Mayo scored 21 of his career-high 26 points after halftime to lead Marquette (17-13, 9-8), including three free throws in the closing seconds of regulation to force the first overtime. Davante Gardner collected 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jamil Wilson had 11 points and a career-best 14 boards as the Golden Eagles finished with a 54-39 advantage on the boards.

Gardner scored and Mayo hit two free throws to give Marquette an 80-77 lead with 28 seconds left before Henton scored in the lane to make it a one-point game with 10 ticks remaining. Cotton tied up Jake Thomas on the Golden Eagles’ inbounds pass - giving possession to the hosts - and was fouled moments later, hitting both at the line before Mayo missed at the buzzer.

Fortune had two four-point plays in the second half, the second of which put Providence up 59-56 with 24 seconds to go, but he then fouled Mayo beyond the arc on the other end to allow the Golden Eagles to force the extra session. Mayo’s 3-pointer made it 71-70 with 29 seconds left in the first OT before Carson Desrosiers split a pair of free throws at the other end and Mayo missed at the horn to send it to a second overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henton had 14 points in the first half to help Providence take a 29-27 lead at the break. ... Gardner hit a shot from three-quarters court at the end of regulation but it came just after the buzzer. ... Providence became the first team in Big East history to play four double-overtime games in a season.